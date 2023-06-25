Money Rebellion, part of Extinction Rebellion (XR), will be protesting ING throughout the summer. The climate activists have been targeting the bank for some time because, in their opinion, the Dutch bank is pouring billions into the fossil fuel industry every year. Every Saturday until September 21, Extinction Rebellion will hold actions at one or more ING branches. According to XR, hundreds of activists have joined the so-called ”Hot ING Summer Tour” so far.

These actions will be "uncomfortable, but always peaceful." "We have nothing against the employees in the local ING branches," an XR spokesperson shared. "Their employer is doing everything to make them believe that ING is a sustainable company, but it is not. We want to inform employees, customers, and passers-by about the billions of euros ING invests in oil and gas every year. And how that contributes to the climate crisis."

Last year, Extinction Rebellion also held actions at ING branches several times. And in March, there was a big climate action around the bank's shareholder meeting. That meeting even had to be interrupted because of the activists.

In a response, ING said it understood "XR's concerns about climate change." "However, we believe that an immediate exit from oil and gas production is neither the right nor a realistic choice." ING further stated that it respects the right to demonstrate and take action. Nevertheless, "the safety and well-being of our employees and customers are our top priority and responsibility." Should "unpleasant or unsafe situations" arise, the bank will ask the activists to leave the premises, "and we may involve the police if they do not comply with this request."