The clothing store chain Score was declared bankrupt by the court in Zutphen. The jeans brand Chasin', owned by the same owner, also falls under bankruptcy. The bankruptcy puts the jobs of about 450 employees at risk.

Score had been present in Dutch shopping streets for decades. Entrepreneur Jan Peters opened the first store in Apeldoorn in 1981 and then continued to expand. At the time of the bankruptcy, Score and Chasin' had more than 50 stores in the Netherlands, an online store, and outlets in other stores abroad, the court in Zutphen reported.

In Amsterdam, Score has three stores on Kalverstraat, Nieuwendijk, and Leidsestraat, according to Het Parool. However, It is still unclear what will happen to them.