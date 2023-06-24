An "emergency bell for the climate" will be sounded at noon on Saturday from the cathedral tower in Utrecht and several other bell towers across the country. The action is an initiative of Grandparents for the Climate. The group is deeply concerned about climate change and believes that the reduction of CO2 emissions is going too slowly.

Bezorgde grootouders voor het klimaat in actie op de Bossche markt 💪🌳❤️ #klimaatactie #grootouders pic.twitter.com/puL0tNLVOY — Rob van der Rijt (@robvanderrijt) June 24, 2023

Bells will also be rung at noon in Alphen aan den Rijn, Amersfoort, Delft, Haarlem, Heiloo, 's-Hertogenbosch, Leiden, Lochem, Maastricht, Reeuwijk, Rotterdam, Zundert, Zutphen, and Zwolle, the action group said.

The Utrecht Klokkenluiders Gilde (UKG), which is responsible for the action in the cathedral tower, has chosen a single bell "because of its character". It is the "heavy, impressive" Martinus bell. A fitting bell for several reasons, the guild explains: "St. Martin, the patron saint after whom the bell is named, originally protected the city from danger and disaster. This can include threats to our environment."

Grandparents for Climate read a statement calling on the government, businesses, farmers, and citizens to take action to accelerate sustainability. "We wish all grandchildren a livable and sustainable earth," the group said.