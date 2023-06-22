The first barrel of Hollandse Nieuwe herring was auctioned on Thursday afternoon for 159,500 euros, said a spokesperson for the Dutch Fish Marketing Board. Such a high amount has never been achieved. It was the third straight record-breaking year. “We are in euphoria,” she said.

Energy and telecom company Budget Thuis bought the barrel, which marks the start of herring season in the Netherlands.

Every year the proceeds go to a charitable cause. This year, the money will go to Voedselbank, the country's organization of food banks. Board member Henk van der Meer said he was "very happy" with the outcome. The money will be used to support local food banks. High energy prices due to inflation means the local food banks have struggled to keep their refrigerators and freezers in operation.

The auction is an annual tradition that marks the start of the sale of the Hollandse Nieuwe herring at markets, stores, and food stands across the country. Sales of the Hollandse Nieuwe herring will begin everywhere on Friday, the Dutch Fish Marketing Board said.

This year's auction was later than planned, because the herring had not reached the required fat percentage in time. Last year, the auction of the first keg raised 113,500 euros, which was also a record at the time, which went to Stichting Ambulance Wens, an organization that grants wishes for people with terminal illnesses that require ambulances to transport them between locations. They used the money to purchase a new ambulance, fuel, and a stretcher.

No auction was held in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus restrictions, but in 2019 the first barrel sold for 95,500 euros. Wholesaler Makro purchased it, with proceeds handed to the Mag Ik Dan Bij Jou Foundation, which helps provide families with a financial safety net, so that parents can be there for their sick child as best as possible.

It sold for 78,000 euros to Makro in 2018, with the money given to Hulphond Nederland, a foundation that trains dogs and places them with people with a physical or mental disability. The year before, the first barrel netted 65,000 euros for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and in 2016, 90,000 euros was raised for the Het Vergeten Kind foundation.