Various parliamentarians have criticized the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP). According to the VVD, CDA, and PVV, the watchdog too often considers privacy more important than fighting crime, RTL Nieuws reports.

The main reason for the criticism is the AP’s advice against using facial recognition cameras in football stadiums to ward off hooligans and combat racism. According to the rules, facial recognition cameras can only be used if the people recorded have given consent in advance or the cameras serve a “substantial public interest and no other less drastic measures are possible.”

The only substantial interest for using facial recognition mentioned in the law is “the security of a nuclear power plant,” the AP said. Organizations that want to use the cameras must demonstrate that “the use meets the high bar.” The AP, therefore, advised against using facial recognition in football stadiums, calling the fight against hooliganism important but protecting privacy too.

VVD parliamentarian Rudmer Heerema called that “incomprehensible,” according to RTL. “The AP is always at odds with the sports sector. You see that all kinds of unsafe things happen in the stadiums: brawls, insults, and racism. And then facial recognition is not allowed. That doesn’t make things safer.”

CDA MP Bart van den Brink is annoyed by the AP’s attitude. “Technology is progressing quickly, and that is also good for our safety. The AP is an important advisor. It can also think along a bit so that our safety is better protected.”

“It’s an upside-down world,” PVV parliamentarian Lilian Helder said. “Privacy is not more important than crime. You have to use the cameras. They are not there for nothing. The AP should not get in the way of that.”

The VVD parliamentarian has been annoyed with the AP’s attitude in the sports sector for some time. According to Heerema, the AP torpedoed football TV - an initiative of the KNVB to distribute images of amateur matches online. The AP also filed a lawsuit against the use of member data by the tennis association.

According to Heerema, privacy over crime prevention, destroying football TV, and prosecuting the tennis association show that the AP needs new leadership. “We are not about the content of what the AP does, but the Minister appoints the leadership of the AP. And if such a club repeatedly makes the wrong decisions, as a Ministry, you have to think about whether this is the right direction for the organization.”