This week, the tattoo artists of the famous Amsterdam tattoo parlor Schiffmacher & Veldhoen Tattooing will set up shop at the Rembrandt House Museum. From Monday until June 25, you can get one of several designs, including original etchings by Rembrandt and his signature and monogram, at the Dutch master’s former home.

According to Henk Schiffmacher, tattoos are the world's most occurring works of art. “An old tattoo artist once called tattoos ‘The Poor man’s Rembrandt:’ a work of art that is more affordable than a painting by one of the old masters, but no less carefully executed and selected,” he said. “For us, it is an incredible honor to work in the place where Rembrandt’s soul can still be felt and to work with his etchings and drawings. Grand and small art come together.”

According to the museum, Rembrandt and Schifmacher & Veldhoen have much in common. “They are world-famous masters of their craft and deeply rooted in the DNA of Amsterdam. Their art also has important similarities: with both etchings and tattoos, it all starts with a drawing, which is then applied to the surface with ink and needle,” the museum said. “The end result is a work of art that you carry with you for life.”

Schiffmacher and his team will set up their studio in the modern museum wing. “In the 17th century, the building on the Jodenbeestraat was a cultural hub where Rembrandt, his assistants, and his pupils worked together on their artworks. Now, a new generation of 21st-century artists set up their studio here.”

The available designs can be viewed here. Tattoos cost between 100 and 250 euros. A deposit of 50 euros is requested at the time of the booking. You can book your appointment here.