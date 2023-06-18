Food prices in Europe have risen steadily due to the energy crisis and inflation. This is also felt by the Dutch at the supermarket checkout. Neighboring countries, such as France and Belgium, are therefore trying to force manufacturers to lower food prices. The Dutch government, however, sees no reason to take action against the overpriced groceries, NU.nl reported.

Buying food and beverages is becoming more and more expensive. In May alone, food was almost 13 percent more expensive than in 2022. While no action has yet been taken in the Netherlands to stop these price increases, the French government has reached agreements with the 75 largest food producers to limit price increases. If the French manufacturers do not comply with the agreements, their names will be published, using the so-called naming-and-shaming method.

However, the Dutch government does not approve of the method and has no intention of intervening. According to Micky Adriaansens, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, the Dutch government relies on regulators such as ACM, which can intervene if companies have too much power and therefore raise their prices extremely. "At the moment I do not intend to make separate agreements with food companies about price reductions," said Minister of Economic Affairs Micky Adriaansens. "In the Netherlands, we have different rules that we use here," she told NU.nl.

To solve the problem of rising food prices, other measures have been taken so far, the minister stressed. "I understand that people are concerned. In recent times, many have of course felt inflation in their wallets," says Adriaansens. "We have therefore increased minimum wages and benefits, introduced the price cap for energy and increased benefits."

Also, the Consumers' Association is skeptical about the French and Belgian approach. "The Dutch market is much more competitive than the French one, where hypermarkets in smaller towns often have a monopoly," explained a spokesman. "Supers keep a close eye on each other here and have a lot of focus on keeping the groceries affordable," a spokesperson told NU.nl.