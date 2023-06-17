A bizarre incident occurred in Arkel, in which a woman reported to the police that a drunk, naked stranger was lying in her daughter's crib, Rijnmond reported.

When officers arrived at the woman's home in Arkel, an 18-year-old man was lying in the crib half-naked, wearing only his underwear. In a post on Instagram, the officers wrote that the boy was heavily under the influence of alcohol and was completely disoriented. However, the police reported that the woman's daughter was not in the bed the young man had crawled into at the time.

According to the police, the young man reportedly had no feelings of guilt as a result of the incident. Apparently, the drunk 18-year-old had been worried mainly about his cell phone. The police officers took the disoriented young man home in the police car. There they handed him over to his father. Regarding the father's reaction, the officers wrote on Instagram, "Considering his reaction to us and the words he uttered, it had little impression on him."

However, the residents of the house have not filed a report against the man, according to Rijnmond.