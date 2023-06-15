Two cases of contagious leprosy have been diagnosed in Curacao, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday. The people involved are getting treatment, and there is no reason to panic, the Ministry said.

Leprosy has sporadically occurred on the Caribbean island over the past years. There were 3 cases in 2023 and 2014 and one case in 2018, the Ministry said.

Leprosy is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium leprae and is treatable with antibiotics. Once the patient has completed treatment, they are no longer contagious, the Ministry said.

The first symptoms of leprosy are often numb spots on the skin and a numb feeling in the hands and feet. If left untreated, the disease can cause loss of sight and deformity.