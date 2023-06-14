A 35-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Rotterdam late Tuesday night. She was cycling on Mathenesserweg when a van hit her. The driver fled the scene in a delivery van but has since been arrested, the police said.

De 35-jarige vrouw die gisterenavond op de Mathenesserweg in Rotterdam werd aangereden door een witte bestelbus en daarbij zwaargewond raakte, is in het ziekenhuis overleden. De bestuurder sloeg op de vlucht. Een 38-jarige man is inmiddels aangehouden. https://t.co/slZ84Vf8Xl pic.twitter.com/vIHSevBSnZ — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) June 14, 2023

The accident happened at the intersection with Schiedamseweg. Records show a trauma helicopter was dispatched to the Mathenesserweg at about 11:20 p.m. along with four ambulances.

First responders managed to revive the badly-wounded woman at the scene. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said less than an hour later. She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, police said in an update later on Wednesday morning.

The police found the involved van with a badly damaged windshield on Essenburgsingel a short time later, according to Rijnmond. Officers took a 38-year-old man from Rotterdam into custody. He was suspected of being the driver of the van, police said.