Several reports have been made regarding misconduct by Jan Anthonie Bruijn, the president of the Eerste Kamer, the Dutch senate. A spokesperson for the Senate confirmed that some employees said they felt "mistreated." When contacted after NOS first reported on Bruijn's behavior, the spokesperson would not comment further on the nature of the allegations.

According to NOS, the Eerste Kamer leader was accused of regularly and routinely scolding people. Senate officials called Bruijn's style "authoritarian" and "unpleasant." Contrarily, Bruijn behaves well when around other senators.

Bruijn was approached by the Eerste Kamer clerk, the highest official in the upper house of Parliament. Bruijn was shocked by the allegations and promised to improve, the broadcaster reported.

The news is particularly relevant because Bruijn said earlier this year that he wanted to continue as the leader of the Senate. A new set of senators were sworn in on Tuesday, following the recent Provincial Council elections. Bruijn will be acting Senate President for the time being.

A spokesperson for the VVD, Bruijn's political party, was not yet available for comment.

A short time ago, Education Minister Dennis Wiersma, also a VVD member, got into trouble because of his misconduct towards other civil servants. Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is also the VVD leader, has also admitted several times that he can get very angry and irate from time to time.

"But if it happens once, it is important that you immediately say sorry," he told Beau reporter Jaïr Ferwerda last year.