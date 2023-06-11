A 38-year-old man from Romania was arrested Saturday afternoon in Tiel, Gelderland, on suspicion of murdering his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The girl's father had reported her missing in April. A week ago, her body was found in an apartment in the Romanian capital Bucharest. Furthermore, the girl's mother was arrested in Spain earlier this week and has since been extradited to Romania.

The mother's 38-year-old partner is considered a co-suspect. In his arrest, the Romanian police cooperated with the Fugitive Active Search Team Netherlands (FASTNL), which is part of a European investigation team (ENFAST).

According to the police, the suspect is in custody and will be charged after the weekend. The so-called surrender chamber of the Amsterdam court will then decide on his extradition to Romania.