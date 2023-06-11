On Friday, an employee of iLost kept a lost bag that contained almost 10,000 euros. The organization, known for keeping lost items safe, has subsequently fired the employee. However, according to AT5, the iLost employee reportedly had a guilty conscience and confessed to the crime a short time later.

For the organization, the confession of its employee initially came as a shock, as Hanneke Stegweg from iLost reported. "The employee came to us after 48 hours and confessed that he intentionally withheld the bag," she told AT5. According to Stegweg, the employee didn't dare take the bag with all the money home and confessed. "He apologized and said he had been very stupid," she recounted.

According to the Amsterdam news channel, an anonymous source reportedly said that it did not come to a confession and apology from the employee at all, but was instead caught and subsequently fired. iLost does not want to give any information about the identity of the employee. The bag has since been collected by the police and no report has been filed.

For iLost, this has proven to be a learning experience. According to Stegweg, stricter measures are now being taken to prevent this in the future. For instance, more cameras will be installed in the warehouse and the 'four eyes principle', which so far only applied to wallets, will now be extended to all bags.