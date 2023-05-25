Arne Slot will remain the manager of Feyenoord for at least another year. The 44-year-old trainer made the decision after he had discussions with the team about his future this week. Sources close to the club confirmed earlier reporting on Thursday by AD and VI about the matter.

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur is among several who have expressed interest in the Dutch Eredivisie champion’s manager. Tottenham is struggling to hold on to eighth place in the league, with one match left to play this year.

Slot has been the manager at Feyenoord for two years. Last season, the former footballer already led the Rotterdam team to the final of the Conference League, losing to AS Roma.

Prior to this season, few saw Feyenoord as the favorite for the national title, but earlier this month the club was able to celebrate the championship even with two matches left on the calendar. Feyenoord is now 10 points ahead of PSV with one game to go.

Slot made his debut as a trainer first with PEC Zwolle’s youth program, and then as an assistant with SC Cambuur. He previously played for PEC Zwolle, Sparta Rotterdam and NAC Breda. He later joined AZ Alkmaar as manager John van den Brom’s assistant and then became the manager himself.

Slot was fired from AZ in December 2020, after it was leaked that he had been talking to Feyenoord about his future. Six months later he started working at the Rotterdam club, succeeding Dick Advocaat.