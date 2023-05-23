The Belgian emergency services took the bodies of a 37-year-old man and his two young children from the Bochol Herentals canal in Lommel-Barrier on Tuesday morning. Their car had ended up in the water. According to local media, the victims were a Dutch family who lived in Lommel-Kolonie.

The Noord-Limburg fire brigade received a call about a car in the canal at around 00:30 a.m. Emergency services rushed to the scene but were too late to save the three people in the car.

The Lommel police are investigating what exactly happened. Het Belang van Limburg reported “based on first information” that the man may have taken his own and his children’s lives.

The investigation was still in full swing on Tuesday morning. The BMW was pulled out of the water around 10:30 am. Experts were investigating along the canal, while the victims’ families sought support from each other on the banks, according to the local newspaper.