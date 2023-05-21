Amsterdam's public transport company GVB filed a complaint on Sunday in response to an incident of “metro surfing.” Videos surfaced showing a man "surfing" on the roof of the Amsterdam Metro between Van der Madeweg and Overamstel stations on Saturday. Amsterdam Metro, part of the city’s rapid transit network”

The man was filmed by a passenger on a nearby train, and the video was uploaded to the video-sharing website Dumpert.

A spokesperson for GVB expressed shock about the incident. "Metro surfing is not only dangerous but also forbidden," she stated. A search was carried out for the man at Overamstel station, but he was nowhere to be found.

Meer beeld van de 'metrosurfer' gisteravond (video: Ella del Ferro)https://t.co/kMk32bAajs pic.twitter.com/AP12yfQHlB — AT5 (@AT5) May 21, 2023

She pointed out that the danger of metro surfing lies primarily in the unpredictability of the metro train's movements and the height of the metro train. The roofs of these trains also frequently house various electronic equipment, especially if it is a metro that can be converted into a tram. She noted that in her fifteen-year career at GVB, she had never encountered any cases of metro surfing.