A small plane crash in Croatia this weekend left three Dutch people dead, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Netherlands confirmed on Sunday. The ministry was providing consular assistance.

The plane was en route Maribor, Slovenia to Pula, Croatia on Saturday, according to the Croatian news agency, HINA. The aircraft disappeared from radar at Mount Kapeli in the Lika-Senj province at around 12:30 p.m., said Croatia's mountain rescue service, HGSS.

The country’s chief aviation inspector, Danko Petrin, previously told HINA that all three people on board had died.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. According to the Croatian news agency, there was a thick fog that afternoon that may have significantly reduced visibility.

