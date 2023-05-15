Individual households who have a variable contract with energy company Vattenfall will pay less for their gas and electricity starting July 1. It is the second time this year that the Swedish company has lowered its energy rates. Vattenfall will also be offering fixed price contracts again from June 1.

The decrease in the variable rates follows the further reduction in energy purchasing prices. As of July 1, customers will pay 1.33 euros per cubic meter of gas and 0.3892 euros per kilowatt hour of electricity, including VAT and energy tax.

Vattenfall said those rates are below the Dutch government’s price ceiling. Customers will receive a message about what the new variable rate means for them no later than thirty days before the date on which the new rate comes into effect.

The new rules for termination fees for fixed price contracts will also come into effect on June 1. From that moment on, Vattenfall will again begin to offer fixed price contracts. Customers can use this to set the price for the delivery rate for one or three years.

Customers can already participate in the company’s online check to obtain information to determine for themselves which type of contract suits them best.