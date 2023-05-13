Spring is still underway, but according to Weeronline, it is already clear that the season will be much wetter than usual. The weather service even speaks of the wettest spring of this century. The year 2023 is also already in the top 5 wettest springs ever recorded.

An average of 219.6 millimeters of rain has already fallen. That's good for the fifth place on the list of wettest springs ever. Dozens more millimeters could be added in the next three weeks, which would put 2023 in second or third place on the list.

However, a record is unlikely. In 1983, a whopping 283,7 millimeters of rain fell on average nationwide. So for the first place, more than 60 millimeters would have to fall in the next three weeks, and that's unlikely, according to Weeronline. Especially since there will be more dry days starting next week as well as more sunshine.

The fact that the meteorological spring has been so wet so far also has its advantages. Due to the large amounts of rain, the starting time for the coming dry period is just right. The dry period usually lasts from April 1 to September 31, and at the moment there is no significant rainfall deficit anywhere in the Netherlands.