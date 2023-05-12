The Amsterdam apartment complex Jonas was named the Best Building of 2023 by the Association of Dutch Architectural Firms (BNA). The jury praised Orange Architects and client Amvest for their smooth collaboration, use of biobased materials, and inclusion of affordable housing in the design.

Jonas was inspired by the biblical tale of Jonas getting swallowed by a whale and living there pleasantly. “Orange Architects looked for a way to make this large residential building adventurous and cozy inside. The jury believes the architects have succeeded in this doubly,” BNA said.

According to the jury, the smooth cooperation between the architects and the client has led to “a spectacular, narrative ‘residential landscape’ with groundbreaking solutions for spatial, technical, and sustainable challenges.” And with 70 percent of the 273 homes falling into the affordable rent category, living in Jonas is also accessible to a broad group of people.

Four other buildings won best building in subcategories.

The HAUT in Amsterdam won in the category Private Living Experience. The jury praised architects Team V Architecture and client Lingotto for constructing the 73-meter-high tower almost entirely of wood, proving “that timber construction does not have to look woody.” The building offers a different facade from different angles, a wide variety of apartments, and a multitude of energy-saving measures, including solar panels not only on its roof but also worked into its facade.

Lieven block 6 ABC and block 8 ABCD, also in Amsterdam, won in the Liveability and Social Cohesion category. “Lieven knows how to ingeniously combine urban densification with the realization of mild, green public space and adds affordable housing to the city,” the jury said about the apartment building by KENK Archietcten and client Lieven de Key. “The jury sees the medium-high brick blocks, which fit quietly between the existing buildings, as an example of the densification that cities now face.”

The BunkerToren in Eindhoven won in the Identity and Icon Value category. “This is a building with wow factor; the jury is impressed by the accurate intervention that has given the dilapidated building strength again. And praises the courage not to demolish it,” the jury said. “The strength lies in the preservation of the heritage, which has been treated with respect and literally forms the basis of the residential tower.” Powerhouse Company is the architectural firm behind BunkerToren, and BunkerTorenBV is the client.

De Kunswtwerft in Groningen by architects Ard de Vries & Donna van Milligen Bielke, and commissioned by the municipality of Groningen, won in the Stimulating Environments category. The building houses four dance- and theater troupes and is described by the jury as a “unique public space” with “added value for users, passersby, and locals.” The jury praised the urban planning, carefully fitting the building around a historic villa, with beautiful walkthroughs, pleasant corners, and wonderful sitting niches that incorporate the backyard doors of the adjoining houses.

According to jury chairman Ed Nijpels, all five winners focused on the themes of the future. “The jury appeals to architects, but also clients and investors, to make more efforts for the transition to a circular economy,” Nijpels said. “Especially now, the connecting power of architecture is important. It is crucial that these examples are followed on a large scale to achieve the Netherlands’ target of 50% circular construction by 2030.”