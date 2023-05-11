After Transavia, parent company KLM is also having some trouble with its fleet, which is leading to canceled flights. The Dutch airline will cancel several KLM Cityhopper flights, a spokesperson confirmed to NOS and De Telegraaf. KLM is also dealing with growing staff shortages in the hangars, which may affect the scheduled flights, according to the Telegraaf.

KLM Cityhopper flies to European destinations. The KLM spokesperson could not say which flights would be canceled, but the airline expects it can rebook all affected customers.

KLM is having problems with the engines of some new aircraft, which means the planes can’t be used. The airline is leasing other devices for longer to compensate for the faulty equipment and consulting with the aircraft manufacturer Embraer to resolve the technical issues. According to KLM, safety is not at risk.

Another looming problem for KLM is staff shortages, according to the aviation technicians’ union NVLT. “We are struggling with staff shortages in the hangars, and the recruitment of young technicians is a drama. Interested young people can earn more elsewhere,” Rob Swankhuizen of the union told the Telegraaf.

The technician shortage was confirmed by KLM operational director Maarten Stienen in an internal webcast, according to the newspaper. He said: “We will still shift in the network in June because there is a shortage of technicians and parts. We are also short on the number of pilots, and we are looking at the consequences for the timetable. It won’t be a massive cancellation wave, but something will happen here and there. And if we have to, we cancel. But we will not cancel at the last minute because then it will be chaos with passengers at the airport.”

KLM would not comment to the Telegraaf about precisely what this means for the scheduled flights.