Although the strikes at Albert Heijn's distribution centers have only just ended, an exciting time has started for supermarket chains. On Tuesday, May 23, "very exciting" negotiations will start for the collective labor agreements of all supermarket employees who fall under the large contracts, said FNV director Danielle Wiek.

Jumbo's distribution center is also following the wage increase resulting from the union’s negotiations with Albert Heijn, Wiek said. "Whatever the employers come up with will be very exciting, especially since we are starting to negotiate quite late this year."

The unions are betting on a “decent” wage increase. "These are the same points as we are currently putting on the table everywhere," said the union leader. This means a wage increase of more than 14 percent, among other demands about quality of life.

The forthcoming negotiations will concern the collective bargaining agreement covering VGL supermarkets and the food industry. The current collective contract expires on July 1.

The trade unions and Albert Heijn agreed on a new collective labor agreement for distribution center workers on Tuesday. Those employees will receive a salary increase of 10 percent, the continuation of bonus pay for overnight and weekend shifts, more permanent contracts offered, and better stability and guarantees for temporary workers and part-time workers.