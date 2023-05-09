Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper will try to reach the final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday. In the first semi-final, with a relatively high level, the Dutch duo is 14th with the song Burning Daylight.

Based on the competition, it may be a difficult task for 27-year-old Nicolai and 29-year-old Cooper. Former Eurovision winner Loreen from Sweden and Käärijä from Finland, the bookies’ numbers one and two, are almost certain for placement. And outsiders like Norway, Israel, and the Czech Republic will also take the stage on Tuesday.

The first preliminary round, therefore, has many more contenders than the second, which is on Thursday. The bookies expect the Netherlands to narrowly miss the final. But the TV viewer can push them over the line by casting their votes. The jury has no influence on the result this year.

At the end of the evening, ten of the 15 countries will continue. A total of 37 countries are participating this year, of which 31 are in the semi-finals. The “big five” - Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, and France - and the reigning champion Ukraine are already assured of a place in the final.

If the Netherlands does not make it, there is still a Dutch success to celebrate. Dutch cancer Jesse Wijnans is one of the four dancers in the Finnish act.