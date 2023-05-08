Amsterdam will substantially increase the parking rates for the Park and Ride (P+R) facilities which are located outside of the city center. The off-peak rates at the P+R locations will increase from a euro per day to six euros per day starting in July. Prices will also jump by five euros to 13 euros, a 63 percent increase, during peak hours.

The off-peak rates apply from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. It is also valid all weekend and on public holidays. The prices are still far cheaper than parking on the street in the center of Amsterdam, which costs 7.50 euros per hour, while parking adjacent to the center costs 6 euros per hour, or 4.50 euros per hour.

The municipality said the increase is necessary because parking rates at these locations have not increased in line with inflation for almost a decade and that "is costing the municipality money." In a statement, Amsterdam said, "The increase in rates should ensure that just as much money comes into the P+R facilities as we spend on them."

To get the day rate, instead of the pricier hourly rate, visitors who drive to Amsterdam can park at a P+R, and then use a bus or tram to get to another part of the city. Currently, the special day rate is restricted only to those who use public transport to return to the P+R from a more centrally located part of the city.

However, the city is also going to do away with the policy later this year. Instead, people will be able to return to the P+R from anywhere in the city and claim the day rate as long as they used public transport to get there.

There are ten P+R facilities which can be used daily, and a weekend facility at the VU Medical Center. Three of the parking lots are located on Zeeburgereiland between the Piet Heintunnel and the A10. The P+R lots are meant to reduce the number of cars that enter the central part of the city.