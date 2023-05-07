Max Verstappen returned to winning ways on Sunday in the Miami Grand Prix in the USA. The reigning champion finished second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, but he bounced back in style in Miami.

Verstappen made a few mistakes in qualifying, and his time was hurt by a crash involving Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, ensuring that he started the race in ninth. Nyck de Vries was quicker than his teammate Yuki Tsonoda for the first time this season in qualifying. He was starting the race in 15th. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez took pole position.

De Vries hit Lando Norris at the start and dropped to the bottom place. Verstappen also made a less-than-ideal start dropping one place to Valeri Bottas.

Helped by a brilliant move that ensured that he went past Kevin Magnussen and Charles Leclerc in one turn, Verstappen had already worked his way up to fourth after ten laps.

Just five laps later, Verstappen had taken second spot as he went past Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin. It was not all plain sailing for the 25-year-old; however, as he told his team, “ The upshifts are not that smooth” after 23 laps.

Perez was forced to go into the pits due to problems with his tires, leaving Verstappen free to take the lead, and he built up a big gap over his teammate.

De Vries had climbed up to 18th again with Josh Sergeant and Oscar Piastri behind him. This was also the spot where the Dutchman ended the race in.

After a slow pitstop from Red Bull, Perez re-took the lead, ensuring that Verstappen came out behind him. A duel followed, but Verstappen was too quick with his new tires for the Mexican and took the lead within one lap after the pitstop. Verstappen never lost the lead, winning the race by at least three seconds.

Sergio Pérez finished the race in second as Fernando Alonso took the final podium spot in third. The next F1 race is scheduled for the 21st of May in Italy.