A motorist died after a collision with a truck on Friday, the police reported. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon on the A16 highway near Breda.

The driver was seriously injured in the accident and was taken to a hospital. However, he died of his injuries.

Vanmiddag is op de A16 thv #Breda een auto op een vrachtwagen gereden. De bestuurder is hierbij zwaargewond geraakt en overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. Zojuist bereikte ons het bericht dat het slachtoffer is overleden. Wij wensen de nabestaanden veel sterkte. — Politie Breda eo (@POL_Breda) May 5, 2023

As a result of the accident, the road in the direction of Breda had to be closed for several hours.

In another incident, a man was injured in a shooting in Hendrick Sorchstraat in Rotterdam on Friday night. He was later taken to a hospital, the police reported.

The Police are searching for two suspects after the incident in the Delfshaven district who reportedly fled in a white car. It was reported that police officers initially mistook several witnesses for dangerous suspects, as their role was not immediately clear. However, they were not arrested.