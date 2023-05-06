The last weekend of the May holidays is going without any problems at Schiphol so far, a spokesperson said Saturday morning. The airport expects many people to return from vacation on Saturday. However, the rush does not lead to very long queues.

According to the airport’s spokesperson, people will wait no more than half an hour at passport control. In addition, departing travelers should expect a wait of about 20 minutes at the security check. In total, Schiphol expects more than 68,000 arriving passengers and about 57,000 departing passengers on Saturday.

Schiphol recently said that it was already very satisfied with the course of the May holiday. Last year it was still so busy at Schiphol due to the May holidays that travelers had to wait for hours and some passengers even missed their flight. To prevent a recurrence, Schiphol and the security companies active at the airport worked on recruiting hundreds of new security guards.

Restrictions on the number of passengers departing Schiphol in the morning will still be in place until mid-May. In a special information campaign, Schiphol also advised travelers to pack their bags smartly and pay attention to their choice of clothing. This should also facilitate check-ins at the airport.