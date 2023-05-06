King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be officially crowned on Saturday. The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey in London, under the watchful eye of world leaders and royals from around the world, including the Dutch royal couple. The coronation can be followed live on NOS and NPO 1.

The ceremony in the London church will begin at 12:00 p.m. (Dutch time). Beforehand, Charles and Camilla will ride in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. During the procession, they will ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. The vehicle was built for Queen Elizabeth's 80th birthday but was delayed six years, so it was not built until Elizabeth's 60th birthday. The procession will take in the Mall and Parliament Square, among other places. After the service, Charles and Camilla will travel roughly the same route, but in the Gold State Coach.

Heads of state as well as royalty from around the world will travel to London for the ceremony. Among others, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, Belgian royal couple Filip and Mathilde, Danish Crown Prince and Crown Princess Frederik and Mary, Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon with Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Swedish King Carl Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria, and Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and his wife Kiko will be present. Denmark's Queen Margrethe will not be present, as she is still recovering from back surgery. Prince Harry's wife Meghan will also be absent, as she is in America with her children.

Composers such as Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Pappano have composed 12 new pieces of music, especially for the service. Six of them will be played by the orchestra before Charles and Camilla arrive at the abbey. The other pieces will be heard during the ceremony.

With the spectator boxes opening at 6 a.m local time, the public was able to take their seats along the route of the procession on Saturday to catch a glimpse of King Charles.

Some supporters of the British royal family have been waiting at Buckingham Palace since the beginning of this week. Along The Mall, the road leading to Buckingham Palace, several people camped out with tents and lounge chairs.

Spectators can follow the procession through London from both sides of The Mall and Whitehall. It is expected that people will also do this en masse.

The British government has warned visitors on its website that "large crowds" are expected. Visitors should also be prepared to queue if they want to be seated in spectator boxes along the route. Spectators who leave the site have no guarantee of being let back in.

The coronation ceremony is the first in the United Kingdom in 70 years. In 1953, the then Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. She was queen until her death in September last year.