The Public Prosecution Service (OM) filed an appeal against the acquittal of former Hague aldermen Richard de Mos and Rachid Geurnaoui in a corruption case. The OM may later withdraw the appeal but filed it to avoid missing the deadline.

The court acquitted the former aldermen, another party member, and five entrepreneurs of corruption and participation in a criminal organization two weeks ago. The parties involved had until May 5 to decide whether to appeal.

The OM has yet to make its decision. “It is a complex criminal case with social impact. This requires careful consideration with regard to the appeal. The Public Prosecution Service needs more time for this,” the OM said. It, therefore, filed an appeal to not miss the deadline but may decide to withdraw it later.

According to The Hague mayor Jan van Zanen, the OM is dragging out the uncertainty. “It is, of course, up to the OM which choices they make. As the city of The Hague, we thought that with the clear ruling, we could put an end to a long period of uncertainty,” Van Zanen’s spokesperson told AD. “With this step, the uncertainty lasts longer. We hope that the OM will make a final decision as soon as possible. The city benefits the most from that.”

The OM charged De Mos and the other suspects with corruption, perjury, and participating in a criminal organization. According to the OM, the suspected entrepreneurs paid bribes to the former aldermen in exchange for nightlife permits and other preferential treatment.

The court did not consider that proven and acquitted the suspects of almost all charges. The only conviction was of one entrepreneur for illegal weapon possession.