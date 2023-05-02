Eco-Runner Team Delft unveiled their new hydrogen car, with which they aim to break the world record for the longest distance ever driven by a hydrogen car without refueling. The Delft students are confident that their car - the world’s most efficient hydrogen car - can cover at least 2,056 kilometers on less than one kilogram of hydrogen to break the record.

When working to improve last year’s hydrogen car, the Delft students focused on making the Eco-Runner XIII more robust and more aerodynamic. They reduced the drag by raising the bottom and gave it a more aerodynamic shape. The tires have 300 times lower friction, and steering uses significantly less energy, the students said.

According to the students, their small, light, sustainable car will be integral for what they believe the future will look like. In a virtual reality presentation, they showed their vision of 2050. “All cars are smaller, lither, and aerodynamic,” and the focus will be on “shared mobility” where “people together deal with transport more sustainability and efficiently.”