Employees who work for the trade union FNV will go on strike on Tuesday, FNV Personeel announced. Like so many other strikes organized by the trade union, the union’s workers are striking for a better collective bargaining agreement and a higher wage increase in particular.

FNV Personeel, which represents the people who work for the trade union itself, gave FNV an ultimatum - respond with a better wage offer by May 1, or we’ll strike. FNV missed the deadline.

“It is, of course, extremely disappointing to see that the management is standing firm. The consequences are known. FNV employees are just as entitled to fair collective agreements that fit this time. The fact that we must protest and strike for this is painful,” said Judith Westhoek of FNV Personeel.

FNV offered a wage increase of 3 to 7 percent on May 1, depending on the current salary, to implement automatic price compensation (APC) with a guaranteed 5% increase for everyone on January 1. The union will monitor inflation in future years for APC, but the correction will not be more than 5 percent. FNV Personeel demanded inflation correction and APC without a ceiling.

According to FNV Personeel, all FNV branches across the Netherlands will participate in the strike on Tuesday, so the union may be difficult or impossible to reach.