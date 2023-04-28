Street football player Soufiane Touzani went viral on Thursday for playing a ball through the legs - a panna - of King Willem-Alexander. It happened during the Dutch Royals’ visit to Rotterdam for King’s Day.

Touzani posted the images on social media with the text: “A special present for the king of the Netherlands on King’s Day.” The video has been viewed almost a million times, getting thousands of likes on TikTok and Instagram.

The King seemed to enjoy his “birthday gift” from Touzani, laughing loudly after the footballer played the ball through his legs.