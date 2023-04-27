Various cities in the Netherlands kicked off King’s Day with crowded King’s Night parties on Wednesday evening. Festivities in Utrecht, The Hague, and Almere got so crowded that no new visitors were allowed in. Except for a stabbing in Zaandam, the police reported no major incidents.

At 10:30 p.m., the municipality of Utrecht issued a call for people to stop coming to the King’s Night events because they were too crowded. “It is very busy. I think I even have to say: ‘Don’t come anymore,’ because it is really super-super busy. It is still very nice, but we would like to keep it that way,” Mayor Sharon Dijksma told Op1 on Wednesday evening. “The event squares that we have set up are gradually filling up, and at some point, we want to keep a little control over how many people come and that they also give each other some space.”

In The Hague, the city center filled up with orange-adorned people early in the evening, Omroep West reported. The music festival on Lange Voorhout, The Life I Live, drew so many people that the organization asked people to stop coming.

The Grote Markt in Almere also got so crowded that the municipality stopped letting new people in, NOS reported. “To keep it cozy, we have decided to stop the influx to the Grote Markt,” the municipality said.

Festivities in Amsterdam also drew crowds, including in the Jordaan, where cafe De Blaffende Vis unveiled its King’s Night artwork, an annual tradition. This year’s piece of art is a statement of support for Princess Amalia. “She has had a tough time, and we really hope that she will get to calmer waters,” the pub’s owner told NH Nieuws. Princess Amalia planned to live and study in Amsterdam this year but had to move back home due to threats.

💃 Net zoals elk jaar zal café de Blaffende Vis Koningsnacht weer inluiden met de onthulling van hun gevelversiering, met dit jaar een sterke achterliggende boodschap.



📸: Alphons Nieuwenhuis pic.twitter.com/uHDKMCT7iq — Gemeente Amsterdam (@AmsterdamNL) April 26, 2023

Geweldige ambiance bij @thijsboontjes, ideale Koningsnacht met @Rickykoole en junior in Paradiso vanavond. pic.twitter.com/psufKJGi4j — Leo Blokhuis (@LeoBlokhuis) April 26, 2023

The police reported few incidents during the night. In Zaandam, someone got stabbed near a fair and was rushed to a hospital, according to NH Nieuws. The police arrested one suspect. In Arnhem, the police reported some nuisance from “young people who were too drunk.”

King's Night in other cities:

Hoorn

De sfeer op de Roode Steen in #Hoorn komt er al goed in. #Koningsnacht pic.twitter.com/f7dnZZ184E — Maarten Edelenbosch (@maartenedel) April 26, 2023

Gouda

#Gouda viert feest! #koningsnacht volle bak op het mooiste plein van Nederland, goed dat wij dit mogelijk maken voor jongeren @GemeenteGouda pic.twitter.com/OWWqBONDbc — Ruud Bakker (@Ruud_Bakker) April 26, 2023

Zwolle

KONINGSNACHT 2023

Een tip: warm aankleden!!

HET FEEST IS LOSGEBARSTEN..

op de Melkmarkt Zwolle pic.twitter.com/36FgU3t6JX — Radio Zwolle (@radio_zwolle) April 26, 2023

Arnhem