“It can’t get any crazier,” a Utrecht community police officer said on Instagram. Someone stole the battery from an electronic sign warning locals about car break-ins.

The municipality placed the electronic sign in the parking lot on Koningsweg after multiple break-ins into cars. It warned motorists not to leave their valuables in the vehicle.

When the community police officer in Utrecht Oost went to check why the sign was turned off on Monday, he found the sign had been broken into and the battery stolen.

“Tips are welcome,” the officer said on Instagram.