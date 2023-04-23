Officials at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (SZW) found Dennis Wiersma's behavior during his time as state secretary at the ministry "tough" while others found it "stimulating." The current education secretary was known at the time in SZW, as well as in the Ministry of Education, as an "energetic and determined administrator," according to a spokesperson for the SZW ministry.

The Telegraaf reported on Saturday that Wiersma not only regularly ranted on the subject of education, but has displayed similar behavior as a VVD MP and during his time as state secretary on SZW.

According to the latest article in the newspaper, employees of the VVD party were pressured and also left the group room crying, insiders told De Telegraaf.

Furthermore, the Education Minister was “known for his rage and anger” at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, according to a former employee. In addition, a top civil servant even 'succumbed' and 'eventually left', it was claimed. It has even come to the point that one top official even "succumbed" and "eventually left," De Telegraaf reported.

However, borderline behavior was not mentioned by officials who worked with Wiersma, according to the spokesperson. No official complaints have been filed against Wiersma, "but that can still happen afterwards ," the spokesperson said, possibly in part as a result of news coverage in recent days.

Wiersma wrote on Instagram on Saturday that he would check with his former employers, such as SZW and the VVD party, to see if he had also crossed the line during that time. He said that in the past he was "too harsh and sometimes too fierce" with his officials at his current education ministry, he admitted. If he also mistreated former colleagues or employees of SZW or the VVD party, he wants to discuss it. "Because I want nothing more than to learn lessons from that period," he said.

"We will grab Wiersma's helping hand with both hands if there is a need for it among civil servants," said the SZW spokesperson. "As SZW, we believe in a safe working environment."

The VVD party, however, did not want to comment on the matter. The party "can never and will never say anything about (personnel) confidential matters/conversations", stated the VVD spokesperson.