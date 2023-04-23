The world's largest gummy bear was revealed on Thursday by candy manufacturer Tanis. This enormous two-by-two-meter gummy weighs over 1,700 kilograms and is set to be included in the Guinness Book of Records.

Over the past few weeks, a team of more than twenty people at the Oosterhout, Noord-Brabant company worked on crafting the enormous orange gummy bear using a mold. The initial attempt was unsuccessful due to the bear not hardening appropriately. Wouter Tanis, the marketing director of the candy production company, explained that “the attempt would only be successful if the bear was hard, edible, and would stay on the plate for five minutes," Omroep Brabant reported.

The orange-flavored gummy bear was successfully extracted from the mold on Thursday during a second attempt. It required nine days for the bear to solidify sufficiently for removal. The gigantic gummy bear weighs 1,728 kilograms and measures 2.5 x 2 x 1 meters.

The Guinness Book of Records confirmed that it is the largest gummy bear in the world, breaking the previous record held by a 1,200-kilogram gummy bear produced in Iran.

Wouter said, "Normally we make small gummy bears, but this is unknown territory. We suddenly had to take very different factors into account and you can't measure everything. So we are very happy that it worked out." He said to RTL Nieuws that if someone ends up breaking their record, they will just do it again.

Currently housed in a refrigerated storage, the massive gummy bear is set to be showcased to the public at the international trade fair for packaging technology Interpack in Düsseldorf, Germany. Following the event, the gummy bear will return to Oosterhout and will somehow be distributed to people. This is a requirement for maintaining the record, as the gummy bear must ultimately be eaten.

The method of distribution has yet to be determined, a company representative told NL Times. "We still have to figure out how we will do it." The colossal gummy bear is equivalent to approximately 850,000 standard-sized gummy bears.

"We'll let people know once we know more about it," he said.