Police found a dead person in a mental health institution building in Eindhoven on Sunday. The police are not ruling out a crime and have arrested a suspect. The victim as well as the suspect are clients of the institution.

The police received a report on Sunday around 10:00 a.m. that an employee had found a dead body. Shortly after, the suspect was detained.

The fatal incident happened at the mental health clinic De Grote Beek, with several buildings on an estate. The police are investigating the incident, questioning witnesses and evaluating video footage.

A spokesperson for the mental health clinic expressed "great regret" about the incident and said the facility was doing all it could to assist the police.