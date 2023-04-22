The police arrested a 28-year-old man at the Roosendaal train station for assaulting a NS employee station on Friday evening. During his arrest, the man resisted and head-butted an officer, according to the police.

The reason for the incident was that the NS employee had earlier accosted a young man for sitting with his feet on the seat of a bench. The boy then sat on the bench normally. A few moments later, however, the NS employee was approached by the 28-year-old man who was at the station. He apparently did not agree with the way the young man had been approached, the police said.

Thereupon, the 28-year-old pushed the NS employee. As a result, the employee refused him entry to the station. Together with a colleague, he accompanied the 28-year-old to the exit of the station. In the process, the man violently resisted, spat at the NS employee and then kicked him in the crotch.

Shortly after, police officers arrived at the station and handcuffed the man. When they took him to a police car, he kicked an officer in the legs and head-butted him. The officer was injured as a result. Both the agent and the NS employee have filed a report.