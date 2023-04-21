The national Sinterklaas arrival will take place in Gorinchem this year, broadcaster NTR announced on Friday. It is the first time that the city will host the national party in 34 years.

The party marking the winter holiday figure's entrance into the country will happen on November 18 during a live televised broadcast. Sinterklaas "will set foot in this historic fortified city in the company of the Pieten," NTR said, suggesting that again a variety of Piet assistants will be used as an alternative to actors portraying Zwarte Piet while in blackface makeup and costuming tied to racial stereotypes.

"This is fantastic for Gorinchem! It is a great honor that Sinterklaas has chosen our city as the place for the national arrival," said the city's mayor, Reinie Melissant. "Together with the entire city, we will ensure that it will be an unforgettable day for all children and families who want to celebrate the arrival of Sinterklaas in Gorinchem."

Last year's arrival was staged in Hellevoetsluis, making the 2023 event the second consecutive year that it will take place in the province of Zuid-Holland.

Episodes of the television program Sinterklaasjournaal will begin on November 13. The children's show is a mock news broadcast tracking Sinterklaas as he and the Piets make their way to the Netherlands by steamboat with gifts for the children living in the Netherlands.

Dieuwertje Blok will host the live broadcast, as she has for the past 21 years. Blok also hosts Sinterklaasjournaal. Both programs will have a sign language interpreter, NTR told ANP.