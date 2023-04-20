The Netherlands and Denmark will together buy, refurbish and donate 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine to use in its fight against the Russian invasion, the Ministries of Defense announced on Thursday. They estimate the costs at 165 million euros, which will be equally divided between the two countries.

“The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine must be met with resolve and further commitment of military support by allies and partners to bolster Ukraine in their heroic resistance against the illegal and unprovoked Russian invasion,” the Ministries said in a joint statement. “We fully support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself and reclaim its territorial integrity.”

The countries expect to send the first tanks to Ukraine early next year once they’ve been refurbished and are ready to use.

Denmark and the Netherlands will also look for other areas where joint procurement can support Ukraine. “We are determined to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Ukraine must be able to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.”