Supermarkets Coop, Spar and Poiesz are immediately removing the 325-gram pork tenderloin product from their shelves. This is because salmonella was found during a quality control at the manufacturer, reported the Dutch Food and Goods Authority (NVWA).

According to the NVWA, it concerns the Boon's Market Culinair pork tenderloin product with expiration dates 14-04 and 15-04.

Supermarkets warn that eating that product could pose a health hazard if insufficiently heated. Especially for young children, the elderly, people with a weakened immune system and pregnant women. Customers are urged to return the item to the store, where they will be refunded the purchase price.