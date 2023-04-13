Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s party VVD has decided to stop using TikTok over concerns that China might be using the app to spy on other countries. “We have a lot of followers and a wide reach, but we think the safety of the Netherlands is more important,” VVD parliamentarian Queeny Rajkowski told RTL Nieuws.

TikTok is made by the Chinese company ByteDance, and there are concerns about whether the Chinese regime has access to the app’s data.

“The security services have pointed out the dangers of this originally Chinese company,” Rajkowski said to the broadcaster. “It is mainly about espionage and stealing state secrets. Because safety is paramount to us, we will stop altogether.”

The MP called it a pity because the party has tens of thousands of followers on the app. “But digital security is more important. As a political party, we must set a good example.”

State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (Digitization) recently called on civil servants to stop using TikTok on their business phones. The ban does not yet apply to political parties or Cabinet members.

Last week, the D66 proposed banning all parliamentarians and Senators from using the Aapp. ChristenUnie would even like the Netherlands to ban the app altogether.