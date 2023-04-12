The national action committee for school students LAKS presented a guide for using inclusive language in schools. It includes tips like no longer using terms like “white and black schools” and saying “good morning everyone” instead of the gender-specific “good morning boys and girls.”

LAKS wants to help educators use language that is more appropriate for the time and no longer focuses on gender. The organization hopes to “contribute to a more inclusive school climate in which every student is equal,” AD reports.

The guide advises against using terms like “disadvantaged pupil” or “disadvantage schools” because they could represent segregation and inequality of opportunity. “Handicapped child” is really not acceptable; instead, use something like “pupil with a disability.”

The organization would also like to see less gender-focused language. In addition to the morning greeting, teachers could refer to “they/them” instead of “he/she.” The same goes for job titles. “We’d prefer firefighters instead of firemen,” according to the guide. And when dividing kids into groups, don’t do so based on gender. Schools can also work on adding a gender-neutral designation to the school pass, like X in addition to M for male and V for female - or stop registering students’ gender altogether.

The guide is not meant to be used as a list of banned words, but as a summary of tips to be more inclusive in the language you use, LAKS board member Cylus Kawesi (18) told the newspaper. “Language is used to give meaning to our thinking world, so words have consequences,” he said. “They can have a negative effect on our worldview and cause us to exclude people. We must be aware of the prejudices this can create in society.”

AD asked Kawesi whether he was worried about being called woke. “We don’t think that’s a negative thing at all, especially if we can improve language use,” Kawesi said. “Opposition is something we as a society have to deal with when changes happen. I am happy that this evokes emotions, then we can and want to start a conversation about it.”