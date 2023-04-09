Over 30 percent of homeowners are expected to object to their home valuation decision (WOZ) this year, a massive increase compared to last year’s 3 percent, according to a study by comparison site Independer. For many homeowners, the assessment turned out higher than they had expected, De Telegraaf reports.

“This year, the average WOZ increase is no less than 17 percent. The WOZ is based on the price level of 1 January 2022, when house prices had risen sharply,” Marga Lankreijer, a mortgage expert at Independer, told the newspaper. “It is expected that the number of objections will be well above last year.”

Last year, 250,000 homeowners disputed their WOZ value. That amounts to 3 percent of homeowners. The Independer expects complaints to increase tenfold this year.

A lower WOZ value can be attractive for some homeowners. It means lower municipal taxes, notional rental values, and water board taxes. People planning to sell their home benefit from a higher WOZ value because it can contribute to a higher selling price.