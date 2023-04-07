The Animal Ambulance rescued a dog from an underground waste container in Den Bosch on Thursday. According to the service, it is “technically impossible” that the animal got into the waste container by itself, so someone must have dumped the dog there.

Boy de Wilde, a worker for the Den Bosch waste service found the dog when emptying the container on Thursday morning and called in the Animal Ambulance. The bin was pulled from out of the ground and a crane moved the container above the truck. "These bags fall into a kind of funnel and are then pressed together. Suddenly something jumped out. A dog," he told Omroep Brabant.

He hit the emergency stop button, and climbed on the truck, where the dog landed. De Wilde tried calling for the dog, but it ran off at full speed and jumped off the truck, landing on the ground below with a yelp. "I immediately went to it, but I thought, 'It is going to die.'"

The animal was in bad shape: “scared, dehydrated, and cold,” the Animal Ambulance said. He also had injuries to his hind leg.

At the vet, the dog was given an intravenous drip with fluids. He recovered a little after getting something to eat. The Animal Ambulance has hopes that “the little warrior will recover completely.”

The Animal Ambulance is looking for the dog’s owner and the person who dumped him in the waste container. The dog was microchipped, as well, but it is not yet clear who owns it, the Animal Ambulance said. De Wilde is also providing assistance, and has tried to get data about the use of the container, and nearby security camera footage.

The dog will stay at a shelter for the next two weeks. Should the owner surface, they will have to first try to explain how the dog wound up in the garbage bin. If nobody claims the dog after two weeks, it can be put up for adoption.

"He's been through enough and then I'd like to take him myself," De Wilde told the broadcaster.