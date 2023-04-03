More and more vocational students are dropping out of MBO without a diploma. Last year, 30,242 MBO students dropped out - about 5,000 more than the year before and the highest number in 10 years. Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf of Education called that worrying and launched an action plan to reduce the number of dropouts.

According to the Minister, there are several reasons for the suddenly higher dropout rate after the number of vocational education leavers hovered around 25,000 for a decade. The aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic is one reason. The tight labor market - meaning there are plenty of jobs available even if you’re not fully qualified - is another, he said. “People start working before they have completed their education. But that really as to stop,” Dijkgraaf said to RTL Nieuws.

The government is, therefore, pushing 175 million euros into addressing the high dropout rate in MBO. The money will go to preventing dropouts by helping students switch study directions if they feel they chose the wrong one and more counselors to advise students who rather want to work than study. “In the more distant future, education must be flexible enough to allow for combinations of work and learning, with some young people working in one sector but wanting to train in another,” the Ministry said.

Dijkgraaf also wants to have a closer look at the reason behind students dropping out. Debts or mental health problems are often behind the decision, and the government can help with that. He also wants to give students more help to transition from education to work, with or without a diploma. He is working on these points with the Ministry for Poverty Policy and Participation.

Dijkgraaf hopes to present a more worked-out plan after the summer. He stressed that MBO students are desperately needed in society, and it is essential to provide them with the support they need. “We live in a time when we cry out for professionals, for example, in the energy transition and healthcare. So we really can’t waste any talent,” he told RTL.