The real estate brokerage organization NVM will again hold an Open House Day on Saturday. Expectations are especially high now that the real estate market is cooling. Some 13,600 home sellers will open their doors to potential buyers, about 2,600 more than at the last round in October.

The housing market has cooled down over the past six months as mortgage rates have risen sharply. However, this is being offset by lower home prices, according to the NVM. For example, existing home prices fell from an average of 451,000 euros in the second quarter of last year to 407,000 euros in the most recent quarter.

Furthermore, housing supply has increased significantly of late. "The big hype of a year ago is over. People now want to have sold their own house first before buying a new one," the realtor association had previously stated.

Interested parties can view homes on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. without pre-registration. The Open House Day is held twice a year, in spring and fall. Last time in October, there were around 55,000 house visitors.