Energy company Eneco is now also going to charge less for gas than the government's price cap. A group of customers who will receive a new variable rate in May will then pay less than the maximum set by the government. In April, Eneco, one of the largest energy suppliers in the Netherlands, was already able to charge lower electricity rates.

The gas rate was set in May at just over 1.33 euros per cubic meter. The maximum that consumers pay, set by the government, is 1.45 euros per cubic meter. For electricity , Eneco will charge just under 0.36 euros per kilowatt hour. There the price cap has been set at 40 cents.

About a third of Eneco's customers with variable contracts will be switched to the new tariffs in May. The utility has divided these variable customers into three groups. Each group will receive a new tariff every three months. This means that Eneco will offer a new tariff to a group of customers with a variable contract every month.

Customers who receive a new tariff starting Saturday will pay less for their electricity than the price cap, but their gas tariffs will still be above that cap. This means that the government will still have to intervene to guarantee the cap.