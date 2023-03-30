A 22-year-old man from Helmond died in a hospital on Wednesday evening after getting stabbed at a shopping center on Korte Lijnbaan in Rotterdam earlier in the day. A suspect was arrested shortly after the stabbing, the police said.

The stabbing happened around 1:00 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Korte Lijnbaan. First responders found the critically injured young man. They resuscitated him at the scene before rushing him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Police officers arrested a 19-year-old man from Spijkenisse for the stabbing about half an hour after it happened. The police are investigating exactly what happened.

The shopping center was quite crowded, and several people saw the stabbing happen, according to Rijnmond. A boy told the local broadcaster that he saw a group of young people, some in balaclavas, arguing at the McDonald’s. One of them pulled a knife and attacked another one, the boy said.