Dozens of cars got vandalized at the Hart voor Auto’s event in Assen on Sunday. The organizers found scratches on the vehicles late Sunday afternoon, organizer Ronald van den Broek told Dagblad van het Noorden. One car’s wheel also came loose while driving; presumably, the vandals had loosened it.

“The final of the drag races were around 3:00 p.m., and many of the visitors were in the stands. That’s probably when it happened,” Van den Broek said. It left the car spectacle on the TT Circuit with a sour aftertaste.

According to Van den Broek, lots of wild tales are doing the rounds. Autoblog.nl, for example, wrote that climate activists were responsible for the vandalism and that the police had made an arrest. “I am not aware of any of that,” Van den Broek said. There are also stories that someone poured sugar and water into oil tanks and that hundreds of cars were affected. “That’s not true. We received several dozen reports from owners. But let’s be clear: every scratch is one too many.”

The police received 19 reports by Monday morning. “Whether that is the total, we do not know yet. But it is the number of reports we have now received,” a police spokesperson told Dagblad van het Noorden.

The event was held to raise money to design a garden at the Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital in Utrecht. It raised 60,000 euros for the cause.